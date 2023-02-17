US shocker: Video shows Tampa woman fighting an attacker in a gym

A 24-year-old woman in Tampa city of the United States fought off a man who physically assaulted her in her apartment complex's gym. According to a video tweeted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Thursday (February 16), the incident is from last month. The woman-Natasha Alma-was working out in the gym when she saw a man trying to enter the premises. She opened the door and let him in and continued her workout.

However, several minutes later, the man approached Alma and tried to grab her. Alma pushed him away but he started chasing her. The attacker grabbed Alma and she fought back by punching him in the face. The attacker then pinned her to the floor but she continued fighting. Eventually, the attacker gave up and when he released his grip, Alma said she ran out of the gym to a nearby apartment.

A woman shares her experience after fighting off a man who physically assaulted her in her apartment complex's gym.

Nashali Alma wanted to speak out about her experience to encourage other women who've dealt with similar incidents to speak out.

According to a report by USA Today on Thursday, investigators tracked down the man and arrested him on the allegations of sexual abuse, kidnapping and false imprisonment. Alma wanted to speak out about her experience to encourage other women who've dealt with similar incidents to speak out.

Sheriff Chad Chronister from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said that he was grateful that Alma came forward. "I know that her story is going to be an inspiration to other women," Chronister added.

Alma, meanwhile said, "My advice would be to never give up. My parents always told me in life to never give up on anything. And that's one thing I kept in my mind when I was fighting him.

