US school punishes Black teen for hairstyle, court supports decision

In a recent court ruling, a Black teenager named Darryl George faced a setback in his fight against disciplinary action taken by his high school due to his choice of hairstyle. George, who is 18 years old, wears his hair in locs, styled as rope-like strands pinned to his head.

Since August 2023, George had faced isolation from his classmates and various punitive measures at Barbers Hill High School, located outside Houston, all due to allegations that his hairstyle violates the school's dress code.

According to the school's regulations, George's hair is deemed non-compliant because it exceeds specified length limits, extending below the top of a T-shirt collar, below the eyebrows, or below the earlobes when let down.

Legal defence and counter-arguments

George's legal team argued that his chosen hairstyle is protected by the Texas CROWN Act, a law designed to prevent discrimination against hair textures or protective hairstyles associated with racial identity.

However, the law does not explicitly address hair length. Despite this argument, Judge Chap Cain, presiding over the case, upheld Barbers Hill's policy, asserting that it does not contravene the provisions of the CROWN Act.

For George, his hairstyle holds deep significance, serving as a connection to his cultural heritage and ancestors.

"It means a lot to me. It's my roots, you know. It's how I feel closer to my people, closer to my ancestors," George said before the hearing.

"I started my dreads for a reason, and that's just to feel closer to my people," he added.

However, the school's refusal to accommodate his hairstyle has left him feeling marginalized and denied of his educational experience.

Following the court ruling, George's legal representative, Allie Booker, announced intentions to appeal the decision in federal court. Despite the family's efforts to challenge the school's policy, Barbers Hill High School maintains its stance, denying any discriminatory treatment towards George.

The courtroom scene was fraught with emotion as George left in tears, accompanied by his family and supporters. Candice Matthews, a spokesperson for the George family, recounted the teenager's distress, highlighting his disbelief at being sidelined from his education and social interactions solely because of his hairstyle.

"Darryl made this statement, and told me this straight up with tears in his eyes, 'All because of my hair? I can't get my education because of hair? I cannot be around other peers and enjoy my junior year, because of my hair?'" Matthews said.