After chaos at Kansas City Chiefs victory parade, alleged shooter claims was 'just being stupid'

During the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade, an argument that escalated into a deadly exchange of gunfire led to murder charges against 18-year-old Dominic Miller, and 23-year-old Lyndell Mays. Now, as per new details that emerged in the incident, the court documents indicated that Mays during the investigation regretted carrying out the act and said that he was "just being stupid."

Giving out the reason why he started off the shooting, the alleged gunman Mays, as per the court documents, said, “Stupid, man. Just pulled a gun out and started shooting. I shouldn’t have done that. Just being stupid."

Reports said that the altercation began when Mays engaged in a confrontation with another group of individuals who questioned why he was looking at them. Following this brief exchange of words, an aggressive confrontation unfolded at the parade site.

Surveillance footage reportedly captured Mays approaching the group in an "aggressive" manner and later pulling out his gun. This initiated the violent rampage that emerged afterward.

Mays admitted to authorities that he drew his weapon first and fired shots, fearing for the safety of a female friend in his group.

“Mays confirmed that he drew his gun first … and started shooting, all because they said, ‘I’m going to get you,’ and to him, that meant, ‘I’m going to kill you,’” reports said citing the documents. It added, “Mays stated the other individuals started shooting only after [he] shot first."

Reckless actions lead to tragic consequences

Despite being in a crowded area with many children present, Mays continued to fire his weapon. Notably, during the incident, even the innocent bystanders were also shot.

Tragically, the gunfire resulted in the death of 43-year-old Lisa Lopez Gavlan and left 22 others injured, including Mays himself. The injured also included 12 children as well. Prosecutors alleged that Miller, another armed individual involved in the altercation, fired the fatal shot that claimed Gavlan's life.