US-sanctioned Mokhber named as first VP by Iran's Raisi

Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday named the chairman of a powerful state-owned foundation sanctioned by the United States as his first vice-president.

Mohammad Mokhber, who has been long rumoured by local media to be the top pick for the position, has for years headed the foundation known as Setad, or the Execution of Imam Khomeini's order.

Mokhber was appointed to the position by the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2007.

This was following a string of official positions at the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

Raisi, himself, won a June 18 election marked by record abstention and took over moderate Hassan Rouhani.

On Thursday, Raisi took the oath of office before parliament, to which he must present a list of ministers within two weeks.

Raisi also picked Gholamhossein Esmaili, the judiciary's spokesman during his tenure, as his chief of staff.