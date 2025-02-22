US President Donald Trump on Friday (Feb 21) fired Air Force General CQ Brown Jr. from his role as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Friday. Brown, who became the second Black officer to hold the position, had been appointed for a four-year term set to run until September 2027.

“I want to thank General Charles ‘CQ’ Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Ties to DEI policies

Brown’s removal comes months after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth called for purging the military of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. In a podcast interview last November, Hegseth had specifically suggested firing the Joint Chiefs chairman as part of this effort.

“First of all, you’ve got to fire the chairman of the Joint Chiefs. Any general that was involved, general, admiral, or whatever, that was involved in any of that DEI woke s**t has got to go,” Hegseth said at the time.

After Brown’s dismissal, Hegseth said that Trump was appointing leaders who would refocus the military on its primary mission. “Under President Trump, we are putting in place new leadership that will focus our military on deterring, fighting, and winning wars,” he said, calling Brown a “thoughtful adviser.”

Dan Caine named as replacement

Trump announced that retired Lt. Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine would take over as chairman, describing him as a leader overlooked by the Biden administration.

“Many so-called military ‘geniuses’ said it would take years to defeat ISIS. General Caine, on the other hand, said it could be done quickly, and he delivered,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Caine, a former CIA military affairs director, played a key role in Washington DC’s air defence during the September 11 attacks.

Broader military overhaul underway

Trump also signalled more high-level changes, stating that he would soon replace five additional top military officials.

Hegseth announced that Trump was seeking new nominations for the Chief of Naval Operations and the Air Force Vice Chief of Staff, meaning Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Gen. James Slife would be removed.

Additionally, Trump was looking to replace the Judge Advocates General for the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

"Finally, I have also directed Secretary Hegseth to solicit nominations for five additional high level positions, which will be announced soon," Trump said.

Backlash from Democrats

Democratic lawmakers condemned Brown’s firing, arguing that Trump was politicising the military. Senator Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat and top member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, warned that removing officers based on politics or diversity policies undermines military trust and effectiveness.

“Firing uniformed leaders as a type of political loyalty test, or for reasons relating to diversity and gender that have nothing to do with performance, erodes the trust and professionalism that our servicemembers require to achieve their missions,” Reed said.

Representative Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat and former Marine officer, said, “The firings are un-American, unpatriotic, and dangerous for our troops and our national security. This is the definition of politicising our military."

