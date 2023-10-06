US: Police reject Vivek Ramaswamy’s claims that his car was hit by pro-Ukraine protesters 

US presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign claimed Thursday (Oct 5) that his car was hit by at least two angry protesters who were upset about his remarks against aid to Ukraine.

Ramaswamy’s campaign said the car was hit on purpose in retaliation in Iowa. As per claims, the protesters first yelled at Vivek and swore at the candidate, before at least one of them took a vehicle, rammed it into his empty campaign car and sped off.

Police disputed this account, however, saying they didn’t find evidence to suggest the crash was intentional.

Police reject claims of Ramaswamy’s campaign

The Grinnell Police Department on Thursday rejected these claims, saying, “Our investigation has revealed no evidence to substantiate that information.”

Watch: Vivek Ramaswamy: I want to revive our nation's patriotism and pride

Police claimed that a local resident hit Vivek’s car accidentally while backing her car from the parking spot of a restaurant. It further said the woman was not there to protest and she didn’t even know whom the vehicle she struck belonged to. Police also said the woman didn’t flee the scene as claimed by Ramaswamy’s campaign.

Ramaswamy’s reaction

While Ramaswamy’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the presidential candidate commented “this was ironic”, on a post on X that reported the claim that a protester hit his car before speeding away.

“Had a civil exchange with protestors today, right before two of them then got into their car & rammed it into ours,” he wrote, adding, “Those two should be held accountable, but the rest of the peaceful protestors shouldn’t be tarred by the behavior of two bad actors.”

Had a civil exchange with protestors today, right before two of them then got into their car & rammed it into ours. Those two should be held accountable, but the rest of the peaceful protestors shouldn’t be tarred by the behavior of two bad actors. https://t.co/AePWupLDEj — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) October 5, 2023 ×

He also posted images of two cars, showing them carrying damages, but it was not clear whether the cars belonged to Ramaswamy’s campaign.

Incident didn't affect Vivek's campaign

Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old entrepreneur in the biotech industry and the author of the book "Woke, Inc.," visited Grinnell for a pre-arranged interview with the local CBS News affiliate in Des Moines.

Following the interview, he was scheduled to host a family-friendly campaign event with a fall theme in Des Moines. Ramaswamy's campaign team confirmed that the event would proceed as planned.

While the candidate does travel with a level of private security, the campaign aides chose not to provide additional details on this matter. It's worth noting that Ramaswamy does not have a Secret Service detail.