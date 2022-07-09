US pledges to send $400 million in weapons to Ukraine, including more HIMARS systems

The United States will be sending around $400 million worth of new weapons to Ukraine as support in the ongoing crisis against Russia. President Joe Biden signed a new package on Friday which will include four additional high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) and higher number of advanced ammunitions. As the battle rages on in a number of parts across Ukraine, the new package will be a massive help for Ukraine.

This announcement comes days after more funding was promised by both the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom. According to Reuters, a senior US defense official said that US has sent 12 HIMARS to Ukraine since the start of the conflict.

"Ukraine has now been successfully striking Russian locations in Ukraine, deeper behind the front lines and disrupting Russia's ability to conduct that artillery operation," the official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.

Earlier, Russia claimed that they destroyed two HIMARS systems and some additional ammunition during an attack in eastern Ukraine. However, the official denied any such report and said that all the HIMARS provided by the US to Ukraine are currently accounted for by the authorities.

The new package order includes more precise ammunition for howitzer artillery systems – a system unique to the US military, according to Reuters. With the passage of time, Ukraine have received more advanced weaponry from the US and according to official data, the United States has now committed approximately $7.3 billion to the war efforts since the invasion started back in February.

