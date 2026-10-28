/US plans to pound Iran after midterms? Report claims ‘short operation’ coming, amid Trump's hints at another Epic Fury

The US has warned Gulf states to prepare for a possible short military campaign against Iran after the Midterm elections on November 3, which are crucial for President Donald Trump, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has been moving air defences, replenishing munitions and preparing additional naval forces. For now, Washington appears to have paused overt military action, but Trump has been hinting at new strikes once the midterms are over.

How a renewed campaign against Iran might unfold

The US and Israel have reportedly drawn up plans for renewed strikes, with potential targets also including Iran’s energy infrastructure and missile and drone arsenal.

According to the WSJ and other US media reports, several Gulf Arab countries have been told to prepare for a possible “short, intense military campaign” against Iran. The warnings were conveyed through diplomatic and military channels.

The strikes would aim to weaken Tehran further and force it back to the negotiating table. The report said that, while Trump has not made a final decision, he is leaning towards a major post-election attack that could target Iranian infrastructure and nuclear facilities.

How the US military is preparing for possible action against Iran

The US military is replenishing munitions and preparing bombers and fighter jets for possible strikes, according to the WSJ report. US forces are also moving some personnel away from bases in the Gulf region considered vulnerable to Iranian retaliation. A Patriot air-defence system is being moved from Texas to strengthen regional missile protection, particularly for Israel.

On the naval front, an additional aircraft carrier strike group and a Marine expeditionary unit are expected to join roughly 20 US warships operating in the Middle East in November. Some vessels could rotate out as forces are repositioned.

Israel is preparing its own potential strike plans

Even as he faced a general election, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued to favour further action against Iran. Partial results from Israel’s October 27 election show Netanyahu’s Likud-led bloc ahead but short of the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority. Coalition negotiations could determine whether Netanyahu remains in power.

The WSJ report said the White House declined to comment on “sensitive military plans that may or may not exist”.

“President Trump keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,” the White House said.

Trump has been hinting at a return to direct military action

Renewed strikes could mark a shift away from the Trump administration’s economic pressure campaign, which has failed to resolve the impasse with Tehran. Diplomatic efforts to restart negotiations also made limited progress.

During his campaign-style rallies and through public statements, Trump has hinted at renewed strikes on Iran. Speaking at a rally in Lubbock, Texas, on Tuesday (Oct 27), he said: “Venezuela, Iran, you’ll see Iran in a couple of weeks, if you don’t mind.” At a rally in Fort Myers, Florida, on October 23, he said: “We may do another little Epic Fury, or they’ll agree.”

He urged Tehran to negotiate but expressed doubt that it would do so.

Trump had earlier said he would not launch another attack before the midterms, while maintaining that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remained a central objective.

He has repeatedly claimed that earlier US military operations severely damaged Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

US bases in the Gulf are vulnerable again

Iran could return to its established playbook of retaliating against US bases in the region, Israeli territory and other targets. Tehran has threatened action against regional economic and civilian infrastructure, raising the risk of a wider conflict.

This puts Gulf Arab states at risk of being drawn back into a regional war after a period of relative calm. Even if the proposed campaign is intended to be brief, there is no guarantee that it would remain limited or that its consequences could be contained.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported no evidence of reconstruction at Iranian nuclear facilities previously targeted in US-Israeli strikes. However, restrictions on inspectors have prevented the agency from independently verifying Iran’s nuclear-material stockpile.

The future could go two ways: another round of bombing might compel Iran to negotiate. But, given the course of the conflict so far, further attacks could instead harden Tehran’s resolve to rebuild its missile and nuclear capabilities.