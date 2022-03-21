US owner dumps dog at animal shelter after calling it ‘gay’  

After being called ‘gay’, a dog has been dumped by owner at an animal shelter in the US.

The animal, who is called Fezco, seems to have been left at rehoming shelter after it tried to "hump" another male dog, the refuge for animals said.

On its Facebook page, the animal shelter, which is based in Stanly County, North Carolina, US, shared the plight of the animal.

A local TV station WCCB Charlotte urged animal lovers to provide a home for the animal.

During the broadcast, the channel also assured the public that they were certain a home would be found for Fezco soon.

Fezco was dumped at a North Carolina animal shelter for being gay. His owners ditched him after they saw Fezco humping another male dog. ASPCA: Mounting or thrusting is normal play behavior for pets. Scientific America: Homosexual behavior has been noted in 1,500 animal species. pic.twitter.com/HC6Fj6NF0r — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 20, 2022 ×

The dog seems to be about four to five years old. It is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg. The animal likes to be around people.

Fezco likes other animals too and is a "good boy". The animal shelter has also asked people to "step up" and take care of him temporarily before he gets adopted.

The presenters looked hopeful that the dog would find a foster home soon. They concluded by saying that they were sure "that guy will find a home really quick".

(With inputs from agencies)