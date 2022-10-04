US: New York City mayor Adams attends Durga Puja celebrations with Bengali community

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, joined Durga Puja celebrations in Queens with the city’s Bengali community. He was also accompanied by New York City's deputy commissioner for International Affairs, Dilip Chauhan.

On Sunday, he took to Twitter and posted a few images from the event and wrote, “Durga Puja celebrates the triumph of good over evil. That's something we can all appreciate in these challenging times. What a joy and honour to join our city's Bengali community in Queens tonight”.

Durga Puja celebrates the triumph of good over evil. That's something we can all appreciate in these challenging times. What a joy and honor to join our city's Bengali community in Queens tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZwrbNuzbd7 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) October 2, 2022 ×

Last month, the mayor also attended a Ganesh Rathyatra celebration at the Hindu Temple Society of North America in Flushing in the city. “Such a great experience to be a part of Grand Ganesh Rathyatra at the Hindu Temple Society of North America in Flushing. Diversity is our strength. #GaneshTempleStreet,” he had later tweeted.

Durga Puja is one of the most prominent festivals in the state of West Bengal in India but it is celebrated across several regions in the country.



(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE