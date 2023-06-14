US: Mississippi officer who shot unarmed 11-year-old boy suspended without pay

A Mississippi police officer who shot an 11-year-old boy in the chest after he called 911 for help has been suspended without pay effective immediately, an Indianola city official said Tuesday.

A motion was passed 4-1 at the Indianola Board of Aldermen meeting to suspend Sgt. Greg Capers without any pay. Capers, who is Black, shot and seriously injured Aderrien Murry in late May while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

“We were not made aware of the meeting or given the opportunity to speak or give our side. Let me be clear; the decision to change Officer Capers’ status from leave with pay to leave without pay is no reflection on the merit of the alleged criminal charges against him," said Capers' attorney Michael Carr. What happened with Aderrien? On the day of the incident, Aderrien had been instructed by her mother Nakala Murry to call the police around 4 am when the father of one of her children showed up at her home. The man appeared irate and Murry felt the need to have law enforcement officers on the premise to diffuse the situation.

After the call, two officers, including Capers, responded and arrived at the house. While one kicked the front door before Nakala could open it, Capers yelled into the home and said anyone inside should come out with their hands up.

As Aderrien walked into the living room with nothing in his hands, Capers shot him in the chest unprovoked. Consequently, Aderrien was admitted at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson where he was placed on a ventilator and given a chest tube. The medical bulletin stated the boy suffered a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver. Family demands termination Despite being suspended without pay, the family is demanding that Capers be terminated from police duty.

"He needs to be terminated and he needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Carlos Moore, the attorney representing the family of the boy.

Incidentally, the entire shooting episode was caught on the police body camera. However, it has not been released to the public yet. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently probing the case and has the footage in its possession.

Capers is expected to appear in a probable cause hearing on 2 October at 10 am.

(With inputs from agencies)