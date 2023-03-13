US: Migrant smuggling boat wreck leaves 8 dead off San Diego coast

Two suspected smuggling boats sank off the coast of southern California on Sunday (March 12), killing at least eight people, according to rescuers, as reported by AFP.

"We lost eight souls," the lifeguard chief for the city of San Diego, James Gartland, told a press conference.

"This is one of the worst maritime smuggling tragedies that I can think of in California, certainly here in the city of San Diego," he added, with reference to clandestine migration into the United States.

The disaster occurred at night in a place that Gartland called "hazardous" because of sand bars and in-shore rip currents, although it was unclear what specifically caused it.

He stated that just before midnight on Saturday, a Spanish-speaking person called the 911 emergency line and reported that two small, open boats — one carrying eight people and the other carrying fifteen — had capsized at Torrey Pines beach in San Diego, a city close to the Mexican border, trapping about 23 people between them.

Rescuers could not find any survivors, but some "may have left the beach" by the time the teams arrived, according to Gartland.

He stated that all of the deceased were adults and that he was unsure of their nationalities.

Illegal crossings have risen during Joe Biden's presidency. According to the Associated Press, several migrants have turned themselves in to Border Patrol officers and have been permitted to stay in the nation while they pursue their cases in immigration court.

Many migrants from South and Central America slip through US borders, frequently facing great dangers in the aim of making it to the country.

(With inputs from agencies)