Lufthansa flight crew asked passengers to erase pictures, videos of mid-air turbulence: Report

The crew of a Lufthansa Airbus A330-300 (D-AIKK) flight LH469 from Austin to Frankfurt reportedly urged passengers to remove images and videos of the incident after it nearly plummeted 4,000 feet in severe turbulence, as reported by NDTV.

The plane had to make an emergency landing at Dulles Airport in Washington, DC. Before the landing, the flight attendant reportedly made two announcements to delete all photos or videos of the turbulence.

A passenger named Rolanda Schmidt who spoke to Insider said the aircraft had a significant drop, which caused food and personal belongings to fly all around the cabin.

She was one of the seven passengers who sustained injuries on the flight. She suffered a concussion, bruised her arm, and potentially fractured her hip. She said, "I thought we were going down."

Another traveller confirmed that they were instructed to erase the photos. Yet, a number of the photographs were shared on social media.

Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila Alves, who was also on the flight, posted footage of the incident to her Instagram page.

She wrote, "To respect the privacy of those around me that's all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming." She added, "I was told plane dropped almost 4,000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital. Everything was flying everywhere."

No explanation for the turbulence's possible cause has been provided by Lufthansa.