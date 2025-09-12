/US mending ties with New Delhi after tariff imposition? Sergio Gor hints at Trump's India visit

United States President Donald Trump's nominee for ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Thursday (Sep 11) said that the president may travel to India for the Quad Leaders Summit scheduled later this year. While Gor, who faces the Senate committee for his confirmation hearing did hint at Trump making the trip, he did not confirm a date.

“The President is fully committed to meeting leaders of Quad…there have already been talks on a trip for the next Quad meeting," said Gor when asked about the date of the meeting. He, however, stressed that Trump is fully committed to continuing to meet Quad and that “QUAD is vitally important".

India was originally scheduled to host the Quad Summit in 2024, but the venue was changed to the United States after the then US president Joe Biden expressed his inability to travel abroad due to the presidential elections in the country.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The QUAD Leaders Summit 2025, is scheduled to take place in November.

'New Delhi a strategic partner'

Sergio Gor also talked about the relationship between the US and India and expressed his views on the trade deal.

During the hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thurs (Sep 11), Gor said that India is not simply a regional ally but a strategic partner. He also claimed that Washington and New Delhi are “not that far apart right now" on a trade deal.