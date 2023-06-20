US: Man slashes three women's legs from behind in New York

A man allegedly wounded three women in a series of subway slashing incidents in Manhattan late on Sunday afternoon.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) officials while releasing the pictures of the suspect, said they were on the lookout for the man.

In a press release, the NYPD said that the man, in separate incidents, slashed three women at the 86th Street-Lexington Avenue subway station between 4 and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The police said that the first woman, who was the victim of the slashing, was attacked from behind in the right leg when she was getting off a train.

Moments later, the accused again slashed a 48-year-old woman's right leg as she was waiting for her train, as per NYPD.

Then the alleged assailant went on to attack another 28-year-old woman who was sitting in a southbound car.

Police said that the woman was immediately rushed to the hospital with a severe injury on her leg.

NYPD released surveillance images on Twitter after the suspect left the scene of the attack, said the police as per Fox News.

According to the police, the suspect was later seen fleeing through another station at Chambers Street before he disappeared.

The police said that he was last seen wearing a Boston Red Sox hat and white T-shirt with an orange-and-yellow character on the front. Three mass shootings in a day rock US The United States on Saturday recorded three mass shootings in Illinois, Missouri and Washington in a day, leaving four dead, and at least 38 injured.

The first shooting occurred in central Pennsylvania on Saturday morning where two state troopers were shot, one fatally, in a multi-scene shootout with a man who initially fired bullets into state police vehicles outside police barracks, reported CNN on Sunday.

The accused, identified as 38-year-old Brandon Stine, got out of the vehicle and shot a long rifle into marked police cars, Col. Christopher Paris, the Pennsylvania State Police commissioner, said at a news conference on Sunday.

He then fled the scene, prompting the authorities to launch a wide manhunt that is said to have included helicopter reinforcement.

One of the state troopers, Lt James Wagner, located Stine early that afternoon and they exchanged gunfire. A shot from Stine’s gun struck and critically injured Wagner, Paris said.

“At this point in the incident, multiple citizens and witnesses arrived to provide aid to Lt. Wagner and use the radio that was in his car to summon additional troopers, (emergency medical services) and first responders to help,” Paris said. Stine fled the scene again.

The second shooting occurred on Saturday around 8.25 pm near Washington State during an electronic dance music festival in which two people were killed and three injured.

The incident occurred a few hundred yards from the Gorge Amphitheater near Georgetown after the shooter “randomly” started shooting at the crowd.

After firing the initial shots, the suspect started moving through the campground and “continued to shoot randomly into the crowd” until he was eventually confronted by police and taken into custody, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kyle Foreman said.

At least 20 people were shot, one fatally, during an overnight shooting in the US state of Illinois southwest suburban Willowbrook, on Sunday (June 18).

Local media reported citing witnesses that over 200 teens and young adults were gathered for a Juneteenth celebration when over two dozen shots were fired into the crowd. The incident took place at the intersection of Honeysuckle Rose Lane and Route 83 (Kingery Highway) in DuPage County.

