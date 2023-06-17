US man, first to be diagnosed with autism, dies at 89

Donald Gray Triplett, the US man who was the first to be diagnosed with autism symptoms passed away on Thursday, as confirmed by his long-time employer.

At the age of 89, Triplett's remarkable journey came to an end. Having joined the Bank of Forest in 1958, he became an indelible fixture in the close-knit community of the small Mississippi city, situated approximately 40 miles east of Jackson. Triplett's legacy as a pioneering figure in autism awareness will forever be cherished.

“Every employee that has come through our doors since then, has fond stories and memories of him that we will treasure – looking enviously at his travel photos, having your picture taken by him as a new employee, a collection of trinkets & post cards given through the years, a nickname or number given when he met you, or even being shot by a rubber band,” the Bank of Forest said in a statement on Facebook , as reported by CNN.

“Don was a fixture at the bank for almost 65 years, and he will remain a fixture in our hearts for years to come,” it said.

Triplett was referred to as "Donald T." in the 1943 paper "Autistic Disturbances of Affective Contact" by Leo Kanner of Johns Hopkins Hospital. He was also the focus of a PBS documentary film and the book "In a Different Key: The Story of Autism."

Autism, often known as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is a collection of neurodevelopmental diseases that impair social and communication abilities. Early intervention is important for the treatment and progression of ASD, which often begins before the age of three and lasts a lifetime.

Autism cannot be identified medically with any certainty. Instead, the disease is identified via observation of a child's growth.

“Seeing his story unfold over the years has been an honour,” the Mississippi bank noted in the statement.

“We are truly blessed to be a small part of his story as Autism’s first child. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Don’s family and his many friends. We ask that you keep our bank family in your prayers as well.”

Funeral services for Triplett will be held on Monday in Forest, according to his obituary.

Symptoms of ASD

As per Mayo Clinic, autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is characterised by a range of symptoms that can vary in severity. Here are some common symptoms associated with autism:

Social challenges: People with autism may struggle with social interactions and have difficulty understanding and responding to social cues. They may have limited eye contact, difficulty maintaining conversations, and find it challenging to develop friendships. Communication difficulties: Individuals with autism may have delayed or impaired language development. They may have trouble initiating or sustaining conversations, using gestures appropriately, or understanding nonverbal communication such as facial expressions and body language. Repetitive behaviors: Repetitive behaviors, also known as stereotyped or restricted patterns of behavior, are often observed in individuals with autism. These behaviors can include repetitive body movements (e.g., rocking, hand-flapping), insistence on sameness or routines, and highly focused or intense interests. Sensory sensitivities: Many people with autism experience unusual sensitivities or aversions to sensory stimuli. This can involve being overly sensitive to certain sounds, lights, textures, or tastes, or having a high pain threshold. Fixated interests: Individuals with autism often develop intense and narrow interests in specific topics or objects. They may display a deep knowledge and preoccupation with these interests, which can sometimes interfere with other activities.

It's important to note that these symptoms can manifest differently in each individual, and not everyone with autism will exhibit all of these characteristics. Additionally, the severity of symptoms can vary widely among people with ASD.