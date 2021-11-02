US lawmaker to introduce Bill in Congress to make Diwali a federal holiday

With Diwali approaching, US Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney is planning to propose a bill in Congress that would make Diwali an official holiday in the United States.

If the bill is passed, Diwali will be commemorated in government institutions with considerable populations, honouring the cultural legacy of millions of Indian Americans who celebrate the festival in the United States.



Also read | Diwali Muhurat trading 2021: Check date, timing, and other details

Members of the India Caucus, including Congressman Ro Khanna, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, and other activists, will join the Democrat Congressman from New York on Wednesday to launch her proposal on Capitol Hill.

Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director, Indiaspora, will also accompany the congresswoman, who has long been a supporter of the Indian diaspora, to represent Indian American community members.

Congressman Maloney has previously spearheaded efforts in Congress to urge the US Postal Service to approve and produce a commemorative stamp honouring Diwali, which has been in circulation since 2016.

Maloney pushed tirelessly for this cause, believing that "a relatively tiny action would have enormous significance for millions of people."

US senators have previously stated during a Diwali celebration event that Hindu-American culture had improved the United States and the world.

A huge number of parliamentarians, representatives of the government, and prominent community leaders from around the country usually attend the event.

The celebration was limited this year because to COVID-19 and limits on the number of people at an event, but it was broadcast live.

(With inputs from agencies)