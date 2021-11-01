Diwali Muhurat trading 2021: Check date, timing, and other details

Between 6:15 and 7:15 p.m. on November 4, Indian stock exchanges will hold their usual one-hour special 'Muhurat' trading session, which is outside of normal trading hours but dictated by astrologically designated auspicious intervals of the day.

This year's session will usher in Samvat 2078, which, according to the Hindu calendar, begins on Diwali.

All year long, Mahurat Trading is supposed to bring success and wealth.

Muhurat trading on Diwali is considered to bring money and prosperity for the rest of the year, since it also marks the start of the New Year.

The traders on Dalal Street are excited for the New Year.

Lakshmi Poojan will begin at 4.45 p.m., followed by the felicitation of vaccination warriors at 5.30 p.m., prior to the Mahurat trade.

The opening bell ringing ritual, known as Mahurat Trading, will commence at 6.15 a.m.

The trading world has observed stock trading on this day for more than half a century as part of a historic symbolic custom.

They think it is a good omen to exchange tokens on this day to appease Goddess Lakshmi, the Indian goddess of riches and prosperity, for her favours throughout the Samvat year.

(With inputs from agencies)