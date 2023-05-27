US lawmaker Grace Meng introduces bill to make Hindu festival of Diwali a federal holiday

In an effort to make Diwali a federal holiday in the US, lawmaker Grace Meng on Friday introduced a bill on the same in Congress. "Today, I was proud to announce the introduction of the #Diwali Day Act, my bill that would make Diwali a federal holiday. Thank you to all my government colleagues and the many advocates who joined me to express their support," Meng, the First Vice Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus tweeted on Saturday.

The bill cited as Diwali Day Act would designate Diwali as the 12th official federal holiday in the US.

After introducing the bill in the House of Representatives, Meng, in a virtual conference, said: "Diwali is one of the most important days of the year for billions of people across the globe and for countless families and communities in Queens, New York, and the United States."

“Diwali celebrations are a wonderful time here in Queens, and each year it is easy to see just how important this day is to so many people. America’s strength is derived from the diverse experiences, cultures and communities that make up this nation. My Diwali Day Act is one step toward educating all Americans on the importance of this day, and celebrating the full face of American diversity. I look forward to shepherding this bill through Congress," she added.

Meng has also made efforts to make Diwali a school holiday in New York City, her hometown. The US Representative continues to advocate for state and local recognition of Diwali, Lunar New Year, and Eid. Pennsylvania declares Diwali as official holiday In April, the US state of Pennsylvania declared Diwali as a state holiday. The state House passed a bill recognising the Hindu festival as an official holiday.

“The Senate voted unanimously to recognize Diwali as an official holiday! To all Pennsylvanians who celebrate this festival of light and connection: you are seen, you are welcome, you matter. Thank you, @rothman_greg, for the opportunity to join you in introducing this bill," Senator Nikil Saval tweeted.

