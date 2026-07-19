The US forces on Saturday (July 18) launched yet another series of air strikes against Iran at US President Donald Trump’s direction, a day after two US service members were killed in Jordan. The announcement was made by CENTCOM which also added - as “partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks” with another service member “missing in action”, CENTCOM said. Fresh explosions were heard in Sirik which is the strategic Iranian city overlooking the Strait of Hormuz.

The US Central Command said in a post: “The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night.”

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Two US servicemen killed

Two US service members were killed and another went missing in action in Jordan after Iranian ballistic missiles and drones targeted US and partner forces, the Pentagon said. "Two U.S. service members in Jordan were killed in action as US Central Command and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. Additionally, one service member is currently missing," CENTCOM said in a statement. "Four American service members were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals. They have since been discharged. Other personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty," it added. Iran also said that its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out an attack on a US base in Jordan's Al Azraq. Iranian state television reported that the missile and drone strike destroyed at least two US fighter aircraft and three other aircraft.

Iran suspends deal with US

On Saturday, Iran announced it was suspending all of its ceasefire commitments under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States. Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei slammed the US and said that the violations of the agreement "once again demonstrated to everyone the worthlessness of the American president's signature." He also said, “Now that the American enemy seeks to incite war and bear its most serious consequences, it should know that the dear Iranian nation and the axis of resistance have unforgettable lessons to offer it.” He added that Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran had suspended its commitments under the MoU as US military attacks continued, according to Iran's Fars news agency. "The US has violated and suspended all its commitments within the framework of the Islamabad MoU," Gharibabadi said.