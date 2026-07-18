/Iran suspends commitments under ceasefire MoU over 'US violations' as conflict escalates

Iran has announced that it is suspending all its ceasefire commitments under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States, marking a fresh escalation in tensions between the two countries.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran had suspended its commitments under the MoU as US military attacks continue, according to Iran's Fars news agency.

“The US has violated and suspended all its commitments within the framework of the Islamabad MoU,” Gharibabadi said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He added that Iran had halted its obligations under the agreement because it is "busy defending the country."

"We were in negotiations. Unfortunately, the Americans themselves took these aggressive actions, violating their commitments under the memorandum of understanding in this regard. Practically, America has trampled on all its commitments and suspended them all. We have also suspended all our commitments under that memorandum of understanding, known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, and we are not currently fulfilling those obligations," he stated.

He further described the ongoing Iranian action as "united and decisive defence." Asserting that the path chosen by Washington is irrational, the Deputy Foreign Minister reaffirmed Tehran's resolve to “teach a lesson to aggressors.”



The announcement marks the first time Tehran has explicitly declared the MoU effectively over after seven consecutive nights of US military strikes deep inside Iran, targeting military sites and critical energy infrastructure.

The MoU, signed in June 2026, was intended to halt military operations and establish a framework for negotiations on the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief and Iran's nuclear programme.

The US military has maintained that its strikes were aimed at degrading Iran's ability to disrupt maritime traffic through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Iran, in retaliation, targeted US military bases in the region and facilities belonging to Washington's Gulf allies.

On Saturday, Kuwait accused Iran of targeting desalination plants and civilian infrastructure, including oil facilities and power plants.

"The repeated targeting of these vital facilities reveals a systematic hostile approach targeting civilian sites and vital infrastructure that endangers the lives and safety of civilians," Kuwait's foreign ministry said.

The latest escalation began after US President Donald Trump declared the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding "over", accusing Iran of continued aggression in the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States subsequently launched repeated military strikes, while Trump renewed threats to target civilian infrastructure and seize Kharg Island.