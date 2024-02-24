US jets intercept high-altitude balloon drifting across Utah, NORAD says 'no national security threat'

US jets intercepted a high-altitude balloon traversing the western region of the country, media reports said citing officials. US officials reportedly confirmed that while the object posed no national security threat, where it originated from and what was its motto is not known.

About a year ago, a large Chinese spy balloon was spotted across the US, and after much uproar and controversy was was eventually shot down over the Atlantic Ocean by an F-22 fighter jet.

The latest UFO was flying eastward at an altitude of approximately 43,000 feet (8 miles)-45,000 feet. North American Aerospace Defense Command in a statement reportedly confirmed that the "small balloon" was detected in close coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"The balloon was intercepted by NORAD fighters over Utah, who determined it was not maneuverable and did not present a threat to national security. NORAD will continue to track and monitor the balloon. The FAA also determined the balloon posed no hazard to flight safety. NORAD remains in close coordination with the FAA to ensure flight safety," NORAD statement claimed to have said.

However, the ownership of the balloon continues to remain unclear. The sighting of the balloon occurred over Colorado and Utah before being intercepted by US military aircraft, media reports suggested.

Chinese balloon controversy a year ago sparked criticism from the US Congress due to the extended tracking period before intervention. It was even more controversial as the balloon was in proximity to military installations.

However, the Chinese officials, while refuting any claims of the balloon being used for spying, claimed it was a weather data collection device. Subsequent incidents involving smaller airborne objects were promptly addressed by US fighter jets, with three being shot down over different locations - Lake Huron, Canada, and Alaska.

The interception of a Chinese balloon prompted diplomatic tensions between Washington and Beijing, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceling a planned trip to China. The balloon, after what seemed like an unending saga, was ultimately destroyed by an F-22 jet fighter off the coast of South Carolina.