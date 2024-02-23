Man shot dead after fight on subway train in New York City

A 45-year-old man was shot dead following a fight on a subway train in The Bronx, New York City, American media reported on Friday (Feb 23). According to a report by ABC7 New York, the man was shot on a southbound D train at 182-183 Street station in the early hours of Friday. He was pronounced dead at the St. Barnabas Hospital.

The report said the man was involved in a verbal dispute with three people onboard the train and was shot in the chest. The station remained closed into the morning hours as the authorities carried out their investigation.

The police were looking for three suspects who fled the train, but it is not clear if they were involved, the report added. The suspects were wearing all black.

No weapon was recovered and no person has been arrested for the shooting so far, the report added. The victim's identity has been withheld pending family notification. Further details were awaited.

