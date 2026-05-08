/US-Iran war: Tehran accuses US of violating ceasefire with attack on ships in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s central military command accused the United States of violating the ceasefire in the Middle East conflict by launching attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming Iranian forces retaliated by targeting American military ships. "The US targeted an Iranian oil tanker moving from the coastal waters of Iran in the Jask region towards the Strait of Hormuz, as well as another ship entering the Strait of Hormuz opposite the port of Fujairah, UAE”, the Khatam Al Anbiya headquarters said in a statement carried by state television. It also accused Washington of carrying out additional strikes elsewhere in southern Iran in cooperation with some countries in the region.

"Iranian forces immediately and in retaliation attacked American military vessels”, the statement added. Meanwhile, the United States said it carried out strikes on Iranian military targets on Thursday after Tehran’s forces allegedly attacked three American destroyers transiting through the Strait of Hormuz. “Iranian forces launched multiple missiles, drones, and small boats” at the three US warships, though none of the vessels were hit, the US military’s Central Command said in a post on X.

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"US forces eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible,” for the attack, it added. The fresh exchange of accusations has raised fears of renewed escalation in one of the world’s most strategically important maritime routes.