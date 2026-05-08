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US-Iran war: Tehran accuses US of violating ceasefire with attack on ships in Strait of Hormuz

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: May 08, 2026, 03:25 IST | Updated: May 08, 2026, 03:25 IST
US-Iran war: Tehran accuses US of violating ceasefire with attack on ships in Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran war: Tehran accuses US of violating ceasefire with attack on ships Photograph: (AFP)

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Iran has accused the US of breaching the ceasefire in the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington said it struck Tehran after attacks on US destroyers

Iran’s central military command accused the United States of violating the ceasefire in the Middle East conflict by launching attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming Iranian forces retaliated by targeting American military ships. "The US targeted an Iranian oil tanker moving from the coastal waters of Iran in the Jask region towards the Strait of Hormuz, as well as another ship entering the Strait of Hormuz opposite the port of Fujairah, UAE”, the Khatam Al Anbiya headquarters said in a statement carried by state television. It also accused Washington of carrying out additional strikes elsewhere in southern Iran in cooperation with some countries in the region.

"Iranian forces immediately and in retaliation attacked American military vessels”, the statement added. Meanwhile, the United States said it carried out strikes on Iranian military targets on Thursday after Tehran’s forces allegedly attacked three American destroyers transiting through the Strait of Hormuz. “Iranian forces launched multiple missiles, drones, and small boats” at the three US warships, though none of the vessels were hit, the US military’s Central Command said in a post on X.

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"US forces eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible,” for the attack, it added. The fresh exchange of accusations has raised fears of renewed escalation in one of the world’s most strategically important maritime routes.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations, and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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