/Trump's warning to EU: Ratify trade agreement by July 4 or face 'much higher' tariffs

President Donald Trump on Thursday (May 7) warned the European Union to finalise and ratify its trade agreement with the United States by July 4 or face significantly higher tariffs. Trump said he recently spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen regarding delays in approving the agreement and issued a firm deadline tied to America’s Independence Day celebrations. The president said that he and von der Leyen 'agreed to give her until our Country's 250th Birthday or, unfortunately, their Tariffs would immediately jump to much higher levels'.

This year’s Fourth of July marks 250 years since the American colonies declared independence from Britain. The United States and the 27-member European Union reached a preliminary trade agreement last July that imposed tariffs of 15 per cent on most European goods entering the US market. However, the final version of the deal still requires approval from EU member states, creating growing frustration in Washington. Trump intensified pressure last week by threatening to raise tariffs on European cars and trucks to 25 per cent, arguing that the EU had failed to honor its commitments under the agreement.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Cyprus, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, said it hopes to maintain “positive momentum” during discussions with Members of the European Parliament on May 19. In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed frustration over the slow progress of the deal. "I've been waiting patiently for the EU to fulfill their side of the Historic Trade Deal we agreed in Turnberry, Scotland, the largest Trade Deal, ever!" Trump wrote.