US: House Republicans open Biden impeachment inquiry with focus on Hunter
House Republicans on Thursday (Sep 28) launched an impeachment inquiry hearings into United States President Joe Biden based on unproven allegations that he lied about his son Hunter’s business dealings. The initial impeachment hearing by the House of Representatives Oversight Committee served as a review of evidence that Republicans have gathered so far about foreign business ventures by Hunter, which they said showed that Biden family members were selling access.
"The American people demand accountability for this culture of corruption," House Oversight Committee chair James Comer said, adding that the president lied about family members' business dealings and had not walled them off from his official duties.
Republican party leaders alleged that Biden and his family profited from policies he pursued as vice president during Barack Obama's administration between 2009 and 2017.
Also on Thursday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said that he had issued subpoenas for bank records belonging to Hunter and the president's brother, Frank, as part of an investigation into the family's financial dealings.
