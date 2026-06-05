/US House approves Ukraine aid and Russia sanctions in setback to Trump

More than a dozen Republican lawmakers broke ranks with their party leadership and President Donald Trump to side with Democrats in backing a major bill that provides billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine while imposing new sanctions on Russia.

The House of Representatives voted 226 to 195 to pass the legislation, which introduces stricter oil and gas sanctions on Russia.

House Speaker Mike Johnson had urged Republican members to oppose the bill, arguing in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday that they should allow Trump space to continue negotiations with Russia.

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However, 18 Republicans, along with one independent who frequently aligns with the party, ultimately supported the legislation. The vote is being seen as a direct challenge to Trump’s approach toward the Russia-Ukraine war and highlights growing divisions within the Republican Party over continued support for Kyiv. While some lawmakers argue that the United States should reduce its involvement in the conflict, others back continued assistance to Ukraine.

The development comes as Trump expressed support for the idea of direct talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin following Zelensky’s proposal for face-to-face negotiations, while stressing that both sides would need to make concessions.

"I'm glad that they're maybe talking about meeting. I think we had a lot to do with it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "I think it would be great if they met. They should -- get it done."

Trump, who has faced criticism for his contrasting approach toward the two leaders, including a past confrontation with Zelensky in the Oval Office and a separate invitation to Putin for a summit in Alaska, had previously pledged to end the Ukraine war within 24 hours of taking office.

He has continued to push both sides toward negotiations, although much of his recent focus has been on the Iran conflict involving the United States and Israel, which escalated earlier this year.

"They're going to both make compromises, I suggested those compromises, and you know, we've had a lot to do with it," Trump said, without providing further details.