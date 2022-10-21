US: Former UCLA gynaecologist found guilty of sexually harassing and abusing his female patients

In a criminal case in California, a former UCLA gynaecologist Dr James Heaps was found guilty on Thursday (October 21), for five charges of sexually assaulting his female patients.

Following Heap's arrest in 2019 and the scandal that ensued, UCLA decided to pay out over $700 million to his hundreds of patients for the settlements.

However, the doctor was not found guilty of seven of the 21 counts, the LA jury remained deadlock for eight others. Further more, Heaps pleaded not guilty to 21 counts in the 2009-2018 sexual abuse of seven women.

During Heap's 35 year tenure, his patients said he touched them inappropriately made sexual provocative remarks and even performed unceccesary exams.

On of the woman who filed the cases said that the university disregard their complaints and tried to cover up the situation all these years.

Accoridng to attorneys. the university confirmed receiving a sexual abuse report in the year 2017. The university then initiated an inquiry following, which found that the doctor was sexually harassing. But he kept working till 2018 till his retirement, AP reported.

He was charged with several charges of sxual battery through deception, sexual exploitation last year. Despite being charged in relation to sexual battery, exploitation and penetration, he was still not found guilty but the jury remained deadlock for the counts.

November 17 is the date set for his sentence.

The $700 million paid in the lawsuit is a record sum for any public institution to pay.

(With inputs from agencies)

