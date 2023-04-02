US: Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson announces 2024 presidential bid

Former Governor of the US state of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson, on Sunday (April 2) announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for the upcoming 2024 presidential election. In an interview with ABC News, following the announcement he also positioned himself as an alternative to former United States President Donald Trump, who was recently indicted by a grand jury in New York.

“I have made a decision, and my decision is I’m going to run for president of the United States,” Hutchison said to ABC News. He also went on to call for the former president to drop out of the race and added that “the office is more important than any individual person.” Notably, the former governor is the first Republican to announce a campaign after Trump became the first former US president to face criminal charges.

“I’m running because I believe that I am the right time for America, the right candidate for our country and its future,” said Hutchinson, during the interview. He added that he is convinced that Americans want leaders which will appeal “to the best of America and not simply appeal to our worst instincts”. The presidential candidate also said that a formal announcement will be made later this month in Arkansas’ Bentonville.

ALSO READ | Trump to make public remarks at Palm Beach Tuesday evening following historic indictment

The 72-year-old former Arkansas governor has now joined other Republican candidates former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy who have also announced their bids for the upcoming presidential election. While other prominent Republicans like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Vice President Mike Pence, are expected to join the race soon.

Earlier this year, Hutchinson left office after serving eight years as the governor of Arkansas and has been a part of the state politics in the 1980s, a time when the state was predominantly Democratic. He also supported incumbent Arkansas Governor and former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ bid for governor, reported the Associated Press.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE