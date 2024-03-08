US: Florida likely to declare releasing of balloon in sky 'illegal'

The releasing of the balloons in the skies of Florida, United States is likely to be banned if the state's littering laws are tightened successfully.

If the laws are tightened, those found intentionally releasing a balloon into the sky in Florida will be fined.

This is part of an effort being made towards changing laws in at least eight states of the United States with the aim to protect turtles, dolphins, birds and other wildlife from the danger of either being eaten up or getting entangled in fallen balloons.

The current law in Florida declares releasing more than 10 balloons illegal in any 24-hour period.

Law to impose a fine of up to $150 for releasing balloons

According to the new law, the intentional releasing of balloons has been banned which makes the littering offence punishable with fines of up to $150. Children below the age of six would remain exempted.

The change has been passed through the legislature of the state and has reached the desk of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. If DeSantis signs the legislation, it will go into effect on July 1.

Restrictions have already been placed by Arizona, California, Connecticut, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Tennessee and Virginia on the outdoor release of balloons.

Balloons harming wildlife and nature

The balloons, especially those which are filled with helium and can float long distances, have been known to maim and kill wildlife. According to the experts, they should remain inside where they cannot harm animals.

Generally, balloons are mistaken as food by the animals. Consuming them can fill up the stomachs of animals, however, they do not get digested which makes it impossible for them to absorb nutrients.

Watch: Florida police officer at the right time, right place Once the animals fail to take in nutrients, they slowly starve to death with a stomach which is filled with latex or mylar.

The balloons are able to float on the surface in lakes and oceans which tempts animals, who are finding food.

Sea turtles are especially vulnerable to such conditions are they reach the surface to breathe and eat and sometimes eat balloons thinking they are jellyfish, as per the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The strings which are attached to the balloons also face the chance of getting tangled around birds which either asphyxiates them or ties them to a single spot till they die of hunger.

Few of those balloons are marketed as biodegradable, however, they still take years to break down which puts animals' lives at risk, as per the University of Michigan.

Metallic mylar balloons also float onto power lines which cause thousands of power outages every year.