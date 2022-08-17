US First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

US First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The White House said that she is experiencing mild symptoms. The 71 year old, who was on a holiday in South Carolina, is staying at a private residence there. “Close contacts of the First Lady have been notified. She is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative Covid tests,” her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement.

She has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and will isolate for at least five days. Her plans to attend events in support of her Joining Forces initiative for military families at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando on Thursday and Friday now stand cancelled.

Following Jill Biden’s diagnosis, President Joe Biden will wear a mask indoors for 10 days, the White House said. He was in Washington on Tuesday to sign Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill.

“Consistent with CDC guidance because he is a close contact of the First Lady, he will mask for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others,” the White House said.

Joe Biden, who first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, tested negative on August 7 after witnessing a rebound case of the infection on July 30.

