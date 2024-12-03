Washington

The United States (US) government has expressed "grave concern" after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday (Dec. 3). He further announced that he wants a resolution that follows the "rule of law," the Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, AFP reported.

Referring to the country by its official name, the Republic of Korea, Campbell said, "We are watching the recent developments in the ROK with grave concern," AFP reported.

He further added, "We have every hope and expectation that any political disputes will be resolved peacefully and by the rule of law. I do want to underscore that our alliance with the ROK is ironclad, and we stand by Korea in their time of uncertainty," AFP quoted him saying.

Yoon has been a close ally of the US and also has strong ties with US President Joe Biden. Last year, he welcomed Biden on a state visit, and South Korea even hosted a global democracy summit, a signature idea of the outgoing US administration.

'Closely monitoring'

Furthermore, the government of the United Kingdom (UK) has also said it is "closely monitoring" the situation in South Korea.

"That is a very fast-moving situation, and, as you would expect, we are closely monitoring developments in South Korea," Prime Minister Keir Starmer's deputy spokesperson told reporters, AFP reported.

He further added, "We would advise all British nationals to monitor the UK's travel advice for updates and follow the advice of local authorities."

The country further warned British nationals to "follow the advice of local authorities and avoid political demonstrations".

Yoon's Tuesday announcement was marked as South Korea's first declaration of martial law in more than 40 years. He defended his action, saying it was to protect the country from "threats" posed by North Korea.

