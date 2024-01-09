US: Explosion at Texas hotel injures 21 people, police investigate cause

At least 21 people suffered injuries in a gas explosion which rocked the Fort Worth hotel in Texas, United States on Monday (Jan 9), as per the fire department.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, they received the first call at 3:32 pm (local time), which was followed by multiple calls reporting a "type of explosion" at the Sandman Hotel, which is on 810 Houston Street.

Because of the explosion, 21 people suffered injuries, said J Pollozani, the Public Information Officer for the Fort Worth Police Department, on Monday night (Jan 8).

One patient was said to be critically injured and four others were reported to have suffered serious injuries. Minor injuries were reported by all other patients.

As per FWFD, 19 patients were provided medical aid at the scene of the blast.

Three of those who suffered injuries were employees of Musume, a restaurant inside Sandman Hotel.

"All of us at Musume are devastated by the tragic explosion that took place this afternoon at the Sandman Signature Hotel, which is the home of our restaurant," said Josh Babb, co-founder of Musume, CBS News reported.

"Luckily, Musume was closed during the time of the explosion, so we had no customers dining and limited employees working. Three Musume employees were injured, but are being treated in the hospital and in stable condition,” he added.

Public information officer for the FWFD Craig Trojacek said that even though the area smelled like gas, the area is still under investigation.

"There is a smell of gas here in downtown. We're not sure if the smell of gas was caused from the explosion or the fire itself, or if that's what caused the explosion," said Trojacek.

Emergency responders onsite: Trojacek

Earlier, Trojacek said that reports of an explosion were reported from a restaurant where some construction was underway, however, they “we’re not 100% sure that that’s where it actually started."

He added that a secondary search of the hotel was underway as of 6 pm (local time). There were 26 rooms with guests inside them in the hotel.

In a statement, the hotel said that it was working with first responders and hoping to help those who have suffered injuries.

In a statement, the hotel said that it was working with first responders and hoping to help those who have suffered injuries.

"Emergency responders are onsite and we are working closely with the authorities to understand the origin of the event and the extent of the harm caused. The safety and well-being of our team members and guests is our priority. We are working with those who have been injured to fully support them at this time," read the statement.

A woman, who was staying in The Ashton Hotel, which is near the blast site, said that it sounded like a huge firework went off.

“We heard the noise. It moved the hotel. I was like, ‘Whoa, what happened?’ Just heard this loud ‘boom!’ I didn’t know exactly what happened," said Cheila Sanchez while speaking to CNN. “It sounded like a firework, but it was louder. There was only one boom," she added.