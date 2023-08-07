US deploys thousands of troops in Red Sea as tensions with Iran intensify

The US Navy said that over 3,000 American military personnel have recently arrived in the Red Sea in two warships, in a purported response to Iran's alleged actions involving tanker seizures.

This increased US deployment follows a series of incidents over the past two years in which the West accused Iran of attempting to control nearly 20 international ships in the region.

The US military personnel arrived on board the USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall warships, with an aim to provide "greater flexibility and maritime capability" to the Fifth Fleet, the statement from the Bahrain-based command said.

The deployment adds to efforts "to deter destabilising activity and de-escalate regional tensions caused by Iran’s harassment and seizures of merchant vessels," Fifth Fleet spokesperson Commander Tim Hawkins told the AFP news agency.

What does it mean for the West Vs Iran clash?

The move is being seen as an act to discourage Iran's alleged destabilising activities and reduce regional tensions arising from what the West says is the harassment and seizures of merchant vessels.

This deployment follows successful efforts by US forces to prevent Iran from seizing commercial tankers in international waters off Oman on July 5. A collision between the Bahamian-flagged Richmond Voyager and an Iranian vessel resulted in serious injuries to five crew members, as reported by Iran's maritime services.

Earlier instances saw Iran capturing two oil tankers in regional waters within a week during April and May.

In relation to the recent escalations, the US had previously announced plans to deploy a destroyer, F-35 and F-16 warplanes, along with the Amphibious Readiness Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit, to the West Asia.

Iran's reaction

Over the weekend, Tehran said that it was equipping its Revolutionary Guard’s navy with drones and 1,000km (621-mile) range missiles.

"What do the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean have to do with America? What is your business being here?" Brigadier-General Abolfazl Shekarchi, the spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces, was quoted as saying by Tasnim News Agency.

