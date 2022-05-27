US court asks ex-US prez Trump to testify in probe into his ‘fraud’ business practices

A state appeals court in New York on Thursday asked former US president Donald Trump and two of his adult children to testify under oath by the New York attorney general’s civil investigators who are probing fraud business practices by his firm, Trump Organization.

The appeals court rejected Trump’s plea that sought relief from being compelled to answer.

The decision is a major blow to Trump who has been trying to avoid the probe by New York Attorney General Letitia James into the Trump Organization’s “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers to get loans and tax benefits.

A four-judge panel also upheld Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s February 17 ruling, which enforced subpoenas requiring that Trump and his two eldest children — Ivanka and Donald Jr. — give deposition testimony in Attorney General Letitia James’ probe.

“The existence of a criminal investigation does not preclude civil discovery of related facts, at which a party may exercise the privilege against self-incrimination,” the appellate panel wrote, citing the Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution and other legal protections for witnesses, AP news agency reports.

Meanwhile, James welcomed the ruling, saying that her investigation “will continue undeterred because no one is above the law.”

Also read | Is Google hatching a sinister plot to butt in on Donald Trump's app Truth Social's success?

“Once again, the courts have ruled that Donald Trump must comply with our lawful investigation into his financial dealings,” James said in a written statement.

“We will continue to follow the facts of this case and ensure that no one can evade the law.”

Also read | Ex-US President Donald Trump pays $110,000 in fines for blocking New York state tax probe

In the ruling, the appellate panel described the investigation as focusing on whether the Trump Organization “committed persistent fraud in their financial practices and disclosures.”

Trump denies the allegations and has said James’ investigation is part of a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.