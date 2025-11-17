/US continues striking Iran on 5th consecutive day as truce talks remain in limbo

The United States launched a fresh wave of military strikes against Iran on Thursday, marking the fifth consecutive night of attacks as Washington intensified its military campaign while insisting diplomatic channels with Tehran remain open.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the latest operation began at 2 pm ET (1800 GMT) and targeted Iranian military capabilities. "US Central Command began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran... to further degrade Iranian military capabilities," CENTCOM said in a statement.

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Shortly after the announcement, Iran's state television reported that "American projectiles" had struck areas in and around the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, a strategically significant location overlooking the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials did not immediately release details on casualties or the extent of the damage.

The latest strikes came despite the White House maintaining that Iran continues to engage in talks with Washington and is seeking a negotiated settlement. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday that diplomatic contacts had not been severed, even as US military operations continued.

"Iran very much continues to talk to the United States of America and express that they want to make a deal with us because they are suffering devastating blows on behalf of our US military," Leavitt said during a White House press briefing.