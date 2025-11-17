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US continues striking Iran on 5th consecutive day as truce talks remain in limbo

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 24:51 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 24:51 IST
US continues striking Iran on 5th consecutive day as truce talks remain in limbo

File image for representation Photograph: (X)

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The United States launched its fifth consecutive night of strikes targeting Iranian military capabilities in Bandar Abbas, while the White House maintained that diplomatic negotiations with Tehran remain ongoing.

The United States launched a fresh wave of military strikes against Iran on Thursday, marking the fifth consecutive night of attacks as Washington intensified its military campaign while insisting diplomatic channels with Tehran remain open.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the latest operation began at 2 pm ET (1800 GMT) and targeted Iranian military capabilities. "US Central Command began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran... to further degrade Iranian military capabilities," CENTCOM said in a statement.

Also read: ‘We’re going to knock out all their power plants’: Trump warns Iran of bigger strikes if Tehran doesn’t agree for negotiation

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Shortly after the announcement, Iran's state television reported that "American projectiles" had struck areas in and around the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, a strategically significant location overlooking the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials did not immediately release details on casualties or the extent of the damage.

The latest strikes came despite the White House maintaining that Iran continues to engage in talks with Washington and is seeking a negotiated settlement. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday that diplomatic contacts had not been severed, even as US military operations continued.

Also read: 'Targeting Iran's military capabilities': US launches fresh strikes as explosions rock Ahvaz, Chabahar

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"Iran very much continues to talk to the United States of America and express that they want to make a deal with us because they are suffering devastating blows on behalf of our US military," Leavitt said during a White House press briefing.

The renewed strikes underscore the widening gap between ongoing diplomatic efforts and the escalating military confrontation, with Washington continuing to apply pressure on Tehran while signalling that negotiations remain possible.

Also read: 'US will regret it': Iran warns of disproportionate response as Washington expands strikes

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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