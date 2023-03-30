US congresswoman Ilhan Omar accused of marrying her brother, committing immigration fraud

Judicial Watch has filed an ethics complaint against United States Representative Ilhan Omar. The conservative activist group has accused the politician of marrying her brother to commit immigration fraud and other crimes. Judicial Watch, as per Daily Mail, has filed a complaint calling for the House Office of Congressional Ethics to launch an investigation into Omar's crimes. This comes as a recent report by reporters David Steinberg, Preya Samsundar and Scott Johnson on the Powerline blog — the result of a three-year investigation — claims that Omar married her own brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, in 2009 to gain underhanded benefits from the marriage.

"The evidence is overwhelming Rep. Omar may have violated the law and House rules," claims Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

In a letter to Office of Congressional Ethics Chairman David Skaggs, Fitton calls on the House of Representatives to "urgently investigate and resolve the serious allegations of wrongdoing by Rep. Omar."

He also said that his organisation encourages "Americans to share their views on Rep. Omar's apparent misconduct with their congressmen."

Omar, who is a Somali-American, emigrated to the US from Africa when she was still a child. At 17 years old, she was granted US citizenship. Allegedly, the congresswoman's second husband, Elmi – whom she is believed to have married while she was still married to her first spouse – is actually her brother.

The marriage allegedly helped longtime UK citizen Elmi gain US citizenship and subsequently obtain federal student loans, which he then used to attend North Dakota State University. In America, only US citizens are eligible for federal student loans.

Also read | US cafe chain Panera will soon let customers swipe palms to make payment

Omar and Elmi reportedly divorced in 2017 and as part of the proceedings, the congresswoman claimed that she has not seen her husband since 2011, and even submitted an 'Application for an Order for Service by Alternative Means' in Minnesota. However, an Instagram post from 2015 reveals that they had met. As per Daily Mail, she may have perjured herself by claiming she has not seen Elmi.

Reporter David Steinberg, one of the reporters behind the three-year investigation and the subsequent report, has labelled Omar's alleged actions as "perhaps the most extensive spree of illegal misconduct committed by a House member in American history."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE