US cafe chain Panera will soon let customers swipe palms to make payment

US cafe Chain Panera has announced that it will soon allow customers to use cashier -less checkout technology that'll let them scan their palms to make payments. Panera unveiled the Amazon One devices last week. The devices have been made by e-commerce and cloud-computing giant Amazon. As per reports, the system is already in use airports, stadiums and grocery stores. Panera has already deployed the system at two locations in greater St Louis in the US. The chain has outlets at more than 2000 locations across US.

Last week Reuters quoted Amazon Vice President Dilip Kumar who said that the company had deployed the contactless technology with existing customers.

Amazon reportedly declined to provide growth figures, but in June 2022 the company said more than 69 locations in the U.S. and UK had such technology.

As per The Guardian, customers who would scan their palms at Panera will get recommendations and combinations based on their previous orders. They will also be able to access their credit card and other information associated with their palm scan.

But in times when personal data is widely collected, Amazon's move to go ahead with inclusion of palm-scanning tech has attracted criticism.

In 2021, Denver Arts & Venues dropped its plans of introducing palm-scanning tech for entry at concerts after criticism from digital rights group Fight for the Future.

“The marginal-at-best convenience of scanning a hand instead of a ticket is no excuse for implementing technology that will exacerbate violent systems and cause immeasurable harm,” the group said.

Panera hasn't specified when exactly the palm scanning tech would be deployed.

