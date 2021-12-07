US citizens continuously losing confidence in military, says new survey

The citizens of the United States seem to have been continuously losing confidence in the military, a new survey published recently said.

There is a need to conduct more research to understand the reasons for the development.

Since its launch in 2018, the Reagan Institute’s national defence survey, for a third year in a row, found the confidence in the military to be declining regularly.

Around 2,500 respondents belonging to different gender, age, political and other demographics were included in the survey.

In it, there were questions about confidence in Supreme Court, law enforcement, media, Congress, presidency and other institutions as well.

From 2019, the confidence began to fell in the military. It fell from 70% to 63% in 2019 and then down to 56% earlier this year. In nine months, it dropped to 45%.

Rachel Hoff, the Reagan Institute’s policy director, said, “... we’ve tested over the last three years a number of public institutions and institutional trust is declining overall in American society.”

“That’s perhaps not surprising, but the way that the military is falling so much more quickly than the other institutions, we think is notable, particularly in the light of the real understanding that the American people have about the national security threats we face,” added Hoff.

