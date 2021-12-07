As China eyes military base on Africa's Atlantic coast, US looks to dump idea, say reports

If reports are to be believed, China may be looking for its first permanent military base on Africa's Atlantic coast. In order to shelve the idea, the US seems to have already started diplomatic effort, reports said.

Citing intelligence reports, US officials told ‘Wall Street Journal’ that Beijing may be looking for port city of Bata in Equatorial Guinea as the base.

Also Read: US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics due to human rights abuses in China

Bata already has a deep-water port, which had been upgraded by China Road & Bridge Co between 2009 and 2014, a report said.

In 2019, US first learnt about the possibility of the base in the city, the report said.

In an email, Department of Defense spokesman Todd Breasseale told Fox News, "part of US diplomacy to address maritime security issues, the administration has made clear to Equatorial Guinea that certain potential steps involving PRC activity there would raise national security concerns."

Also Read: China's bomber carries out mine laying exercise in South China Sea

To dissuade President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and his son from agreeing to the deal, principal deputy US national security adviser Jon Finer visited the country in October, as per the Journal.

In a statement at the time, the White House said that the two discussed "ways to enhance maritime security and end the COVID-19 pandemic."

(With inputs from agencies)