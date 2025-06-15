US President Donald Trump presides over 250th anniversary parade. Know what it is

The United States hosted its most extensive military parade in decades on Saturday (June 14 ), an event filled with grand displays of military strength, including thousands of troops, armoured vehicles, and parachute demonstrations.

The military parade took place in Washington DC on Saturday to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Army. The date also coincided with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

Widespread military participation

As per the reports, more than 6,000 soldiers from every Army division took part in the celebration. The event also included representatives from the National Guard, the Army Reserve, Special Operations Command, West Point, and the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC).

The display included 49 aircraft, 128 military vehicles, 25 horses, two mules, and one dog. The dog, a Blue Heeler named Doc Holliday from the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment at Fort Cavazos, Texas, has frequently participated in military parades and celebrations. The event also featured a number of historic aircraft and vehicles.

The military parade began with service members in historic uniforms, some on horseback, representing eras from WWI, WWII, the Korea, Vietnam and the Gulf Wars, and the War on Terror. Screens behind the main stage played video highlights, including Trump’s recent visit to Fort Bragg, a West Point graduation, and testimonials from soldiers about their service.

Crowd favourites included military vehicles from WWII to the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, M4 Sherman tanks, Bradleys, Abrams, Strykers, and Howitzers. The parade concluded with 250 new recruits and re-enlisting soldiers sworn in by President Trump.

Aerial displays featured a parachute drop by the Army’s Golden Knights and flights of Vietnam War-era helicopters, Apache attack helicopters, Black Hawks, and Chinooks.

Military parades: A reflection of national pride

Military parades in Washington DC have historically served as displays of national pride, unity, and remembrance. From the 19th century to the modern era, these events have celebrated military achievements and reinforced the bond between the US military and the American people.

A historic beginning

The tradition of large-scale military parades in the capital began with the Grand Review of the Armies on May 23 and 24, 1865. This event followed the Union’s victory in the Civil War and featured more than 2,00,000 soldiers from the Army of the Potomac, the Army of Tennessee, and the Army of Georgia. Over two days, these troops marched down Pennsylvania Avenue. President Andrew Johnson, along with top military leaders and thousands of citizens, gathered to pay tribute to the soldiers' service and sacrifice.

In the years after the Civil War, military parades continued to be significant to national celebrations. They were often held on significant holidays such as Independence Day and Armistice Day (now known as Veterans Day).

During World War I and World War II, military parades in the capital included troops and military hardware, and were held to mark military victories. One notable example was the 1942 Army Day parade, which featured military personnel, tanks, and aircraft, offering motivation during the early days of war.

1991 desert storm parade

One of the most prominent military parades in recent decades was held on June 8, 1991, to celebrate the US-led coalition’s victory in the Gulf War.

Known as the National Victory Celebration, this event featured around 8,000 service members marching down Constitution Avenue, along with displays of tanks, missile systems, and aerial flyovers. President George HW Bush praised the occasion as “a proud and happy day for America.”

Parade marred with protests

The grand military parade in Washington DC commemorating the US Army’s 250th anniversary, coincided with the “No Kings” protest. Tens of thousands of people flocked to the streets across the United States for the “No Kings” protest against President Trump and his administration’s policies on Saturday.

The timing of the parade also drew global attention, amid ongoing escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. A day after the parade, US president said that the US “had nothing to do” with the latest attacks on Iran and vowed consequences for Iran if it attacks the US.

In a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!”