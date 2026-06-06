/US approves $1.98 billion in anti-drone weapon sales to Kuwait – Details here

The United States has approved a $1.98 billion arms sale to Kuwait, the State Department announced on Friday (Jun 5). The sale includes advanced counter-drone systems supplied by defence company Anduril and is aimed at strengthening Kuwait’s air defence capabilities. This comes as tensions remain in West Asia amid renewed tensions between the US and Iran.

In a statement, the US State Department said that Kuwait has requested to buy counter-unmanned aerial systems platforms. “The following non-major defense equipment items will be included: counter-unmanned aerial systems platforms Roadrunner-Munition and Anvil-Kinetic; launch boxes; lattice command and control; Long Range Sentry Tower with Fire Control; Long Range Sentry Tower-82 Mobile; Extended Range Sentry Towers; Maritime Sentry Towers; pulsar electromagnetic warfare; menace tactical operations centers; generators; publications; personnel training; software development; US Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support,” it said.

The State Department added that the proposed sale would support America’s foreign policy objectives by enhancing the security of a major non-NATO ally that has long contributed to political stability and economic development in the Middle East.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major non-NATO ally that has been an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East,” the statement read.

The announcement comes shortly before Iran launched fresh missiles and drones at the US bases in the Gulf, including in Kuwait. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said that they targeted “enemy bases” in the region in response to the US strikes on Sirik and Qeshm Island.

Explosions were heard near Kuwait International Airport as the military announced that it was responding to “hostile” missiles and drone attacks. Blasts and air raid sirens were also heard in neighbouring Bahrain’s capital, Manama.