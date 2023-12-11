US Air Force punishes 15 in connection to Jack Teixeira, the classified docs leaker

The United States Air Force on Monday (Dec 11) announced it had taken disciplinary action against 15 service members who failed to report the actions of Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, the infamous mole who leaked sensitive military secrets on Discord, earlier this year.

The findings of an Air Force Inspector General investigation found that indirect factors enabled Teixeira's unauthorised disclosure of military documents. 15 individuals from the ranks of staff sergeant to colonel received the punishments, ranging from being relieved from their positions to non-judicial punishment.

Col. Sean Riley of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, the unit where Teixeira served has been relieved of the command while Commanders of the 102nd Intelligence Support Squadron who had been suspended were “permanently removed.

“Had any of these members come forward, security officials would likely have facilitated restricting systems/facility access and alerted the appropriate authorities, reducing the length and depth of the unauthorised and unlawful disclosures by several months,” the US Air Force said in the report.

The report added that individuals in Teixeira’s unit had the picture of his intelligence-seeking behaviours, but they failed to report him appropriately, fearing security officials might ‘overreact'.

Teixeira allegedly leaked the sensitive documents in a chatroom for gamers, Thug Shaker Central, on Discord, an instant messaging platform, primarily used by the gaming community. According to reports, Teixeira leaked highly sensitive information, including details about troop movement in Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Teixeira said in the chat group that he was able to access the documents because he worked on a “military base". The accused was referring to the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base where he was assigned the task to manage and troubleshoot computers and communications systems for the Air Force.

Incidentally, Teixeira had been leaking the classified documents for several months but it was only earlier this year that the US authorities became aware of such a breach. After US media carried the reports, a manhunt was launched to nab the mole.

Teixeira was indicted in June on six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information related to National Defense Information. According to the Justide Department, each charge against him carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.