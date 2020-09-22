UNGA 2020: Trump urges world body to 'hold China accountable' for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday told the UN General Assembly that China must be held accountable by the world for its actions over the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recorded message played to the annual meeting of the UN, Trump accused Beijing of allowing the coronavirus to "leave China and infect the world."

Tensions have soared between the United States and China in recent months, with President Donald Trump blaming Beijing for the Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed some 950,000 lives around the world and cast a shadow over his re-election bid.

"The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions," he said.

''In the earliest days of the virus, the Chinese government, and the World Health Organization, which is virtually controlled by China, falsely declared that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission,'' he added.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres kicked off the six-day General Debate, and urged the world to prevent a Cold War between the United States and China and halt conflicts so it can focus on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite this year's United Nations General Assembly General Debate being a mostly virtual event, there was a heavy presence of New York City Police officers in front of the UN building.

The annual meeting of world leaders at the United Nations, started on Tuesday with no presidents or prime ministers physically present in New York, because of the world-wide coronavirus pandemic. All statements have been pre-recorded and will be broadcast in the General Assembly hall.

The United Nations was created when countries came together after World War II to prevent conflict.