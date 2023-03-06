UN expresses concern about Uyghurs, forced labour in China

A United Nations committe expressed concern about situation of Uyghur minority in China and the use of forced labour against them. The sweeping report has added pressure on Beijing to improve its human rights record.

A group of UN appointed independent experts has come up with these findings. These follow a series of Geneva hearings last month in which right groups raised large number of topics including China's COVID-19 policies, treatment of human rights defenders and and its Muslim minority.

Last year, a report by the UN human rights chief said China's treatment of Uyghurs, a mainly Muslim ethnic minority that numbers around 10 million in Xinjiang, in the country's far west, may constitute crimes against humanity.

China vigorously denies the allegations.

The 18-person UN committee that monitors countries' compliance under the international covenant on economic, social and cultural rights voiced concern over "numerous indications of coercive measures, including forced labour" against ethnic minorities, including Uyghurs.

It called on Beijing to immediately pass legislation prohibiting coercive measures; dismantle all systems of forced labour; and release all individuals subject to it.

China submitted an 11-page response to the report saying it would carefully study the recommendations and was open to implementing any "that are suited to China's national realities". However, it rejected the Xinjiang recommendations, among others, calling them "untruthful".

(With inputs from agencies)

