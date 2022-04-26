UN expects 8 million refugees to flee Ukraine this year, doubles its appeal for funds

War is made up of more than two sides battling for victory; it also includes hundreds of thousands of refugees fighting for their lives.

Ukraine is Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

The United Nations predicted Tuesday that more than eight million Ukrainians may flee as refugees this year. The organisation has also doubled its relief request for those trapped in the war-torn country.

More than 5.2 million Ukrainians have already fled the nation in the two months since Russia launched its full-fledged invasion on February 24.

The UN refugee agency had predicted that up to four million people would migrate this year and had initially estimated that $1.85 billion would be required to support refugees in neighbouring countries.

On March 1, the United Nations again issued an urgent appeal for $1.1 billion to support six million people within the country over the next three months.

Now, on Tuesday, the UN's humanitarian office, OCHA, said it estimates that more than $2.25 billion is needed to meet the country's growing requirements and that the appealed amount would last through August.

This is significant because it implies the UN's humanitarian agency has more than doubled its estimate for the amount of money required to help people within Ukraine.

In Ukraine, the number of individuals who require humanitarian assistance has also risen to 15.7 million, up from 12 million previously.

UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo told reporters in Geneva that the new predicted number was reached "in collaboration with the authorities and neighbouring countries."

"But it is important to remember that this situation is highly dynamic," she added.

