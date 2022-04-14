UK's asylum seekers’ relocation to Rwanda policy attracts sharp criticism     

In an unprecedented move, Britain may resettle thousands of asylum seekers reaching the European nation in Rwanda, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

On Thursday, Interior minister Priti Patel signed the partnership agreement in Kigali. At a news conference with Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta, she also presented it.

The latest move taken by the UK government has not gone down well with several people, organisations and opposition parties of the country. Lawmaker Yvette Cooper said it was costly, "unworkable and unethical".

The government looks to keep a check on people-smuggling networks and the flow of migrants.

In a speech in Kent, the prime minister, said, "We must ensure that the only route to asylum in the UK is a safe and legal one. Those who try to jump the queue or abuse our systems will find no automatic path to set them up in our country, but rather be swiftly and humanely removed to a safe third country or their country of origin."

Since January 1, any person, who has arrived in the UK illegally, may get relocated to Rwanda in East Africa, Johnson said.

"The deal we have done is uncapped and Rwanda will have the capacity to resettle tens of thousands of people in the years ahead," the PM added.

