Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lands in US on his first foreign trip since Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky landed in Washington on Wednesday, marking his first foreign trip since Russia's invasion began early this year.

Zelensky arrived at Andrews Air Force Base on the outskirts of the US capital, with a large convoy greeting him on the runway.

Before his departure, Zelensky on his official Telegram channel said that he will hold a "series of negotiations" to help strengthen Ukraine.

"I am in Washington today to thank the American people, the President and the Congress for their much-needed support. And also to continue cooperation to bring our victory closer," Zelensky said.

"I will hold a series of negotiations to strengthen the resilience and defence capabilities of Ukraine. In particular, we will discuss bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and the United States of America with US President Joseph Biden," he said.

"Next year, we must return the Ukrainian flag and freedom to our entire land, to all our people," he said.