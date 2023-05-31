Ukrainian drone sets Russian refinery ablaze, claims governor

A fire was sparked at an oil refinery located in southern Russia by a Ukrainian drone as it carried out shelling for the third time in a Russian town which is close to the border in a week, stated Russian officials on Wednesday. The officials stated that the vehicles were set on fire and buildings were damaged.

The statement was made by the governor of Russia's Krasnodar region a day after Ukraine was accused by Russia of carrying out a drone attack in Moscow. The governor added that the drone had set the Afipsky oil refinery ablaze.

On the Telegram messaging app, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said that the officials soon extinguished the fire and there were no casualties.

The Afipsky refinery is close to the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, which is near another refinery which has been attacked various times this month.

No immediate information was released about who launched the drone but Kyiv was accused by Moscow of carrying out increased attacks inside Russia in recent weeks, while Ukrainian cities have been recently pounded with drones and missiles by Russia.

On Tuesday, the skies of Ukraine remained relatively quiet and no major air raids were reported. One person was killed in Russian drone attacks and four others were wounded in Kyiv on Tuesday, as per Ukrainian officials.

The attacks take place in Russia as Ukraine prepares a counter-offensive to push back the Russian forces out of the occupied territories since a full-scale invasion has been launched by Moscow in Kyiv in February 2022.

"A Ukrainian artillery strike wounded at least one person in the Russian town of Shebekino, about 7 km (4.5 miles) north of the border with Ukraine's Kharkiv region," stated regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on the Telegram messaging app. Drone war The wealthy districts of Moscow on Tuesday were struck by Ukrainian drones on Tuesday, claiming Russia in what was once considered as the capital's most dangerous attack since World War Two, while Kyiv also faced an attack for the third time in 24 hours.

WATCH | Kyiv pledges swift action against Russian strikes The aerial strikes by both countries have further escalated amid a stalemate on the ground as Russian forces remain entrenched along Ukraine's extended line in the east and south.

The Russian defence ministry stated that eight drones were sent by Kyiv to Moscow, which targeted civilians.

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak, Kyiv's direct involvement but said "we are pleased to watch events" and predicted more such strikes. Five killed in strike on Lugansk Russian administrators stated that at least five people were killed and 19 others wounded in a night bombardment in Lugansk region of Ukraine as they blamed the Ukrainian army for the attack.

"The strike on the village of Karpaty by Ukrainian armed groups... killed five and wounded 19 -- and was carried out by HIMARS systems according to preliminary information," stated Russian security authorities in the Lugansk region posted on Telegram. (With inputs from agencies)

