Russia blames Ukraine for massive drone attack on Moscow, Kyiv denies involvement

Russia said on Tuesday that Ukrainian drones struck Moscow early morning. The drones targeted some of Moscow's wealthiest areas, including a western zone where Putin and the elite have residences. One politician called them the worst attack on the capital since World War Two. As per Russia’s defence ministry, eight drones approached the city and all of them were destroyed and no deaths were reported.

Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that two people were injured, one of whom was hospitalised. Residents of several parts of two apartment blocks were evacuated but later returned to their homes.

Russian lawmaker Maxim Ivanov said that it was the most serious attack on Russia since Nazi attacks during World War II. Ivanov added that "you will either defeat the enemy as a single fist with our Motherland or the indelible shame of cowardice, collaboration and betrayal will engulf your family".