Russia blames Ukraine for massive drone attack on Moscow, Kyiv denies involvement
Russia said on Tuesday that Ukrainian drones struck Moscow early morning. The drones targeted some of Moscow's wealthiest areas, including a western zone where Putin and the elite have residences. One politician called them the worst attack on the capital since World War Two. As per Russia’s defence ministry, eight drones approached the city and all of them were destroyed and no deaths were reported.
Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that two people were injured, one of whom was hospitalised. Residents of several parts of two apartment blocks were evacuated but later returned to their homes.
Russian lawmaker Maxim Ivanov said that it was the most serious attack on Russia since Nazi attacks during World War II. Ivanov added that "you will either defeat the enemy as a single fist with our Motherland or the indelible shame of cowardice, collaboration and betrayal will engulf your family".
Drone attack on Russia
Drone attacks, allegedly by Ukraine, inside Russia have been growing in recent weeks. Though Ukraine has not publicly acknowledged launching attacks against targets in Russia, US intelligence believes that Ukraine was behind a drone attack on the Kremlin earlier this month.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Drones were shot down by Russia
Several videos were posted on social media which revealed that Russia shot down the drones in its skyline. Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region, on the Telegram channel, stated that several drones were shot down as they approached Moscow.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Drones caused little damage: Moscow
Russia's investigative committee confirmed that a number of drones were shot down and that there was a minor damage due to the falling wreckage. However the committee did not specify the number of drones which attacked Russia.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Russia is investigating the drones
The Russian state TV reported briefly on the drone attack. However, Moscow investigators are reported to be investigating the drone fragments for further information.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Security team escorts residents down the building
A resident of the damaged building in the Udaltov street said that it was around 6:00 am (0300 GMT) when he was escorted down by the security team of the apartment. A police car was also spotted at the scene near Udaltsov street.
(Photograph:Reuters)
At least 25 drones reportedly entered Russia
The Telegram channel Baza said around 25 drones attacked Moscow. Meanwhile, Russia's RBK cited an unidentified interior ministry source as saying that more than 10 drones were shot down. Baza is reported to have good sources among Russia's security services.